White Westinghouse launches fully automatic washing machines in India

Entering the Indian market with the launch of its semi-automatic range less than a year ago, America’s consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse has now announced its Fully Automatic Washing Machines in both Top and Front-load models. Along with that, it made an addition of 4 models to its range of Semi-automatic machines.

The brand has introduced its complete range of Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load on Amazon and Flipkart. The products have a pricing of Rs 12,499 for 6.5kgs, Rs 14,499 for 7.5kgs in Top Load and Rs 23,499 for 8.5 kgs and finally, it is Rs 28,499 for 10.5 kgs. This is the brand’s first offering from its ‘Heavy Duty Series’.

“With the launch of our fully auto machines and addition to our SA range, we plan to achieve a number of 30,000 units during the festive season”, said Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL, which is India Brand Licensee of White-Westinghouse.

“Positioned as a product for the masses, WWH aims to capture over 3% of the market share in the category over the next 2 years. With an interesting line-up of products, we want to keep the confidence and buying sentiment of the consumer high while giving him a wide array of to choose from”, she added.

The front-load model has a 40-litre drum. It comes with Intelligent Washing System, Auto Balance, along with Foam sensing & removal. In addition, you get an auto-restart option. The machine is rated to consume 48 litres of water per cycle. There’s an IPX4 waterproofing class along with a bunch of programs, including Cotton, Eco, Baby, Synthetic, Mix and a lot more.

On display, you get the Running Time indicator, Start/Pause Indication, Door Lock Indication, Error Message Indication and an Error Message Alarm.