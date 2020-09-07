Whirlpool launches Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator starting at Rs 39,800

The Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators are available in 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish.

Whirlpool has today launched Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator where Fridge is at the top and freezer at the bottom. The Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators are available in 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish. The price starts from Rs 39,800 to Rs 47,250.



The refrigerator is powered by its unique combination of advanced IntelliSensors, powerful microprocessor and proprietary algorithms, the advanced Adaptive Intelligence technology. The advanced Adaptive Intelligence technology senses this evolving unique usage pattern of the household, the changing temperature outside and the load within the fridge to ‘adapt’ and control its performance to deliver optimal temperature and humidity inside the refrigerator resulting in long lasting freshness.



The Whirlpool IntelliSense Pro Refrigerator claims prevention of upto 99% bacterial growth, prevention of excessive ripening, best in class vitamin prevention and upto 7 days of dairy freshness with upto 15 days of extended freshness.



They offer uniform cooling with 3D Airflow Technology. With scientifically designed air tower, strategically placed vents and air boosters to circulate cold air uniformly, the cold air does not hit the food items directly, thereby minimizing moisture loss and extending freshness. The intellisense Inverter Technology adapts the cooling according to the internal load and reduces energy consumption.



The refrigerator comes with a special Variable Temperature Zone that allows smart space management with the swipe of a button between fruits/ vegetables and dairy items. There is Portable Ice Maker as well which can be used to easily carry and serve ice.



Announcing the launch, KG Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, “We are delighted to launch an iconic product that is a format for the future. While it comes with a freezer on the bottom and fridge on the top, it is built with care at the heart of its design philosophy that caters to the needs of Indian families and specific to our Indian style of cooking and refrigerator usage. The IntelliFresh Pro range of Bottom Mount Refrigerators leverages our Global expertise in best-in-class performance powered by our unique sensors and algorithms that brings to life the Adaptive Intelligence Technology.”