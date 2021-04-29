Advertisement

Whirlpool introduces Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator with 10-in-1 Convertible Modes

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 3:33 pm

The Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator with 10-in-1 Convertible Modes comes with an intuitive user interface and easy to use 10 modes that adapt to your everyday requirements.
Whirlpool of India has introduced the IntelliFresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator, powered by Advanced Adaptive Intelligence Technology that automatically senses changes in weather, load and usage patterns and adapts the cooling accordingly.


The Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators are priced starting Rs 44,500 to Rs 53,100 and are available in 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish.

 

The Whirlpool Bottom Mount Refrigerators are equipped with multiple advanced intellisensors, a microprocessor and a proprietary algorithm that continuously senses and adapts to load changes, weather changes and usage pattern to provide the optimum cooling level.

 

The Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator with 10-in-1 Convertible Modes comes with an intuitive user interface and easy to use 10 modes that adapt to your everyday requirements with just a simple touch. With lowest convert time of 23 min, the refrigerator helps to adjust as per the needs of the consumers.

 

With upto 15 days of extended freshness in the fridge and freezer section with grocery day mode, it claims prevention of upto 99% bacterial growth, prevention of excessive ripening, best in class vitamin preservation and upto 7 days of dairy freshness.

 

The scientifically designed air-tower with strategically placed vents and air boosters circulate cold air uniformly, the cold air does not hit the food items directly, thereby minimizing moisture loss and extending freshness.

 

With the Intellisense Inverter Technology, it adapts the cooling according to the internal load and reduces energy consumption. It comes with a special Variable Temperature Zone that allows smart space management with the swipe of a button between fruits/ vegetables and dairy items.

