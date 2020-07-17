Advertisement

Whirlpool introduces new range of in-built heater washing machines in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 12:33 pm

Whirlpool has also launched #SanitiseWhatYouWear, a digital campaign for the products that reflect its commitment towards providing solutions.

Whirlpool has launched a wide range of fully automatic top load washing machines with advanced inbuilt heater technology in India. The washing machines are available online at the company's website and across India in capacities of 6.5 kg and above at a starting price range of Rs 18,000.

Whirlpool’s range of washing machines come with NABL Certified Antibacterial Cycle. This feature helps remove up to 99.9% harmful bacteria and allergens from the clothes at a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius. This special Anti-bacterial cycle by Whirlpool is tested and approved as per global sanitization protocol NSFP172.

Whirlpool Washing machines


They have a Stain removal technology which involves a unique 6 stage wash process involving varying water temperatures & wash motions, ensuring tough stains removal like mud, grass, ketchup etc. The Inbuilt heater helps remove 50 different types of tough stains even after 48 hours.

Whirlpool Washing machines are equipped with Three different Hot water modes- Warm, Hot & Allergen free. This helps in taking care if of different fabric types, to ensure sanitized washing and care of clothes.

Apart from germ removal expertise, the washing machines come with enhanced features and innovations for a clean and hassle free washing experience. Whirlpool has the widest range of 5 star energy rated machines with the Eco mode which uses an optimized wash algorithm for low water & energy consumption.

KG Singh, Vice President - Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, “Consumers today are more vigilant of their health and hygiene than ever before. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, Whirlpool has fast tracked its efforts to provide superior Sanitization along with best in class Wash Performance with the launch of the WhiteMagic Elite Plus range. This feature is also present across Stainwash Pro and Bloomwash Pro ranges through a special anti-bacterial cycle that ensures up to 99.9% germs and allergen free wash. This innovation comes from over 100 years expertise of Whirlpool in building washing machines leveraging its proprietary 6th Sense algorithms.”

