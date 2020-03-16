Whirlpool introduces new range of 3D cool inverter air conditioners in India

The new range comes with a starting price of Rs 38,745 and it is available for purchase from Whirlpool official website.

Advertisement

Whirlpool has today announced the launch of its new range of 3D Cool inverter air conditioners in India. The new range comes with a starting price of Rs 38,745 and it is available for purchase from Whirlpool official website.

The new range of air conditioners come with 3-air-intake vents that helps in faster removal of hot air from the room. The company claims that the ACs provides up to 60 per cent faster cooling even in extreme temperatures of up to 50 degrees and ensures uniform cooling with the up to 12m of air throw.

The inverter air conditioners can be controlled with Google Home and one can also connect it through a WiFi network and control the cooling through the Whirlpool application. The new range of ACs come with 8-in-1 modes and one can switch to different modes with a click of a button. It comes with Sleep convert that features Young Mode, Adult Mode, Child Mode and Elderly mode. In Comfort Convert, you get normal mode, intellicomfort mode and capacity convert mode includes changing in two capacity modes.

Advertisement

The new range of air conditioners come with PuraFresh technology purifies the air from dust particles and PM 0.3# pollutants. Furthermore, it comes with an in-built electronic filter that only needs regular cleaning and no replacement like the conventional filters. Apart from this, it comes with IntelliSense technology that reduces energy usage and keeping power consumption low. There is Smart energy management that the brand claims gives lifetime savings up to Rs 65,000 on the electricity bill. The air conditioners come with R-32 refrigerant.

Announcing the launch, KG Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, “Our products reflect forward thinking in design, technology and utility with an underlying care for our consumers. The new air conditioners come with comprehensive offerings including the revolutionary 3D cool technology, smart Google & Wifi connections and overall aesthetic appeal connecting consumers to the future of cooling.”