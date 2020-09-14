Where is the OnePlus Nord 6GB variant?

OnePlus Nord was launched in India back in July with great pricing and amazing specifications. But a messup by OnePlus may cost the company a bit as the 6GB variant which was promised by OnePlus and was to be made available in September, still hasn't arrived.

In July, OnePlus has announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. It was communicated that The OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option was made available for purchase from August 4 from Amazon, OnePlus official website and key retail stores. The 6GB RAM variant was supposed to be made available in September without any specific date.

The Mobile Indian enquired about the expected availability date of OnePlus Nord and the company said, " Thank you for writing in. In regards to your query, we will keep you posted on updates."

With Samsung Galaxy M51 joining the party in the Mid-range segment in which OnePlus Nord 6 GB variant has been priced the delay in launch seems a bit off. At the time of launch, we had said that One Plus 6GB variant might be an afterthought and the delay in availability strengthens our belief. Another possible reason for the delay could be that Oppo's India Factory had faced a couple of shutdowns in the past few months because of the pandemic situations and OnePlus devices are assembled in the Oppo Factory.

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.







The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which Expandable upto 512GB with the help of SD Card. The main highlight of the device is its 7,000mAh huge battery which also supports 25W fast charging.

The device has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and another 5-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel shooter. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

With pricing like this, while providing more RAM and a better battery, the Galaxy M51 has started to rule the Indian Market in its respective price segment.