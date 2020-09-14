Advertisement

Where is the OnePlus Nord 6GB variant?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 1:30 pm

Latest News

OnePlus Nord was launched in India back in July with great pricing and amazing specifications. But a messup by OnePlus may cost the company a bit as the 6GB variant which was promised by OnePlus and was to be made available in September, still hasn't arrived.
Advertisement

In July, OnePlus has announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. It was communicated that The OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option was made available for purchase from August 4 from Amazon, OnePlus official website and key retail stores. The 6GB RAM variant was supposed to be made available in September without any specific date.

 

The Mobile Indian enquired about the expected availability date of OnePlus Nord and the company said, " Thank you for writing in. In regards to your query, we will keep you posted on updates." 

 

With Samsung Galaxy M51 joining the party in the Mid-range segment in which OnePlus Nord 6 GB variant has been priced the delay in launch seems a bit off.  At the time of launch, we had said that One Plus 6GB variant might be an afterthought and the delay in availability strengthens our belief. Another possible reason for the delay could be that Oppo's India Factory had faced a couple of shutdowns in the past few months because of the pandemic situations and OnePlus devices are assembled in the Oppo Factory.  

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord

 

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

 

Advertisement

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view. 

 

 



 

The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which Expandable upto 512GB with the help of SD Card. The main highlight of the device is its 7,000mAh huge battery which also supports 25W fast charging.  

 

 

The device has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and another 5-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.   The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

 

With pricing like this, while providing more RAM and a better battery, the Galaxy M51 has started to rule the Indian Market in its respective price segment.   

 

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus Samsung OnePlus Nord Samsung Galaxy M51

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 7i teased with 64MP quad rear cameras

Poco X3 tipped to launch in India on September 22

Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies