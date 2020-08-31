Samsung just launched the Galaxy M51 on its German Website and it is soon expected to launch in India. We see here, how it competes with the OnePlus Nord

Samsung and OnePlus have been competing in the Indian smartphone market for a long time now. Both of these companies have launched some decent smartphones till now that has been quite successful among Indian consumers.

Samsung, the Korean giant, just announced the Galaxy M51 on their German website which is soon expected to debut in India. While on the other hand, the recently launched OnePlus Nord is already doing well. So let's take a look at how well they compete with each other.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Display

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. While on the other hand, the M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels.

Considering the details of the display here, OnePlus Nord has a slight edge as it comes with the 90Hz refresh rate which offers a noticeable difference in experience, but not to forget the tint issues the Nord is facing and we still have to see how the M51 display performs. Also, the Nord comes with an in-display fingerprint whereas the M51 has a side-mounted fingerprint.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Specs

The Nord comes with the Snapdragon 765G chipset whereas the M51 has the Snapdragon 730G but on the German website, the name of the chipset hasn't been confirmed. The M51 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with an SD-Card and the Nord comes with 3 storage and RAM options which are 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.

The Nord seems to have an upper hand here because there are a bunch of variants available for it according to your needs whereas only one variant is available for M51. Also, the Nord is equipped with a slightly better processor which will help it perform better while gaming and day-to-day performance. But, the M51 has a slight edge over the Nord as it has Expandable storage up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Software

M51 will come with OneUI based on top of Android 10 while the Nord runs on OxygenOS which is also based on top of Android 10. Both of them offer a smooth experience and both of them have useful features. So there's no winner in this segment as the software is a personal preference.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Battery

M51 comes with a huge 7000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging while the Nord has a 4115 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T.

The winner in this segment is hands down, the Samsung M51 as the 7,000mAh battery will most likely last you 2 days on light usage, and easily a day even with heavy usage.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

The Samsung M51 comes with a four-camera setup same as the OnePlus Nord. M51 is equipped with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and again a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Nord also comes with 4 cameras where the main sensor is a 48-megapixel one, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It comes with dual front-facing cameras where the main sensor is a 32-megapixel wide-angle shooter and the second one is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor for wider selfies.

If we look at the numbers, both have their advantages but we will have to look at real-life image samples to see which camera performs better.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Price



Samsung M51 is expected to launch in India in the second week of September and is expected to be priced around Rs. 27,000. On the German website, the device is priced at €360 (approx Rs. 31,000). The phone will reportedly go on sale through Amazon India. There should be 2 colour options which are Black and White.

The Nord is already retailing on Amazon starting at Rs 24,999 for 6/64 variant. The 8/128 and 12/256 variants are priced Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. The 2 colour options are Blue and Gray.







Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord have their advantages and disadvantages but we have to wait for Indian pricing of Galaxy M51 is announced before jumping to any conclusion.







