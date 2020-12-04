Advertisement

WhatsApp users will have to accept the new privacy policy or delete their account

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 12:14 pm

According to a new report, WhatsApp will make it mandatory to accept WhatsApp users will have to accept the new privacy policy or delete their account.

WhatsApp will update its Terms of Service on 8th of February 2021, and if one doesn't wants to accept the new ToS, they will have to delete their account from WhatsApp, the feature tracker WABetaInfo noted in a latest development. 

 

The feature tracker shared a screenshot about how the announcement regarding the new ToS could look like once it arrives within the app. 

 

The screenshot also revealed the key updates within the policy that includes information about WhatsApp's service and how user data is processed. Secondly, it will also include information on how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats. 

 

WhatsApp ToS

 

Below the key updates is a disclaimer that notifies the user to accept the new terms by 8th February 2021 or one can always delete their account. This means that WhatsApp is making it mandatory to accept the new terms if one wants to continue using WhatsApp. 

 

WABetaInfo also states that the date maybe subject to change and the new ToS might be arriving in the coming weeks. 



WhatsApp recently also announced a revamp for the chat wallpaper feature in its app. WhatsApp is not only improving the Wallpapers functionality, but is also introducing a search option for stickers along with a new animated sticker pack. 

 

With the revamped Wallpapers feature, users will be able to set a custom wallpaper for every separate chat. As per WhatsApp, it will help users distinguish chats with their favorite people. 

