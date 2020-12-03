Railofy brings train PNR status to WhatsApp

Railofy has added a new feature to its service where the user can check the Train PNR status on WhatsApp itself.

Railofy, India's first-ever WL & RAC Platform solving for the long outstanding waitlist problem in India, today introduced a new feature that shares real-time PNR Status & Train Journey Information to a train passenger’s WhatsApp.

It is aimed at introducing convenience to the overall time-consuming experience of searching for PNR status & other train information like train delays, live station alerts, etc on multiple apps and websites. The feature requires the user to just share the 10 digit PNR number only once to the WhatsApp number +919881193322.

As per the company, 'A typical IRCTC user checks his PNR Status approximately 10 to 20 times before the journey date resulting in over 1Cr+ monthly searches for PNR status on Google'. With this service, passengers will get regular updates of the PNR Status right on their WhatsApp number.

The feature also provides train delay information before boarding so the passenger knows when to reach the station. While inside the train, passengers will also be informed about the next upcoming station.

Launched in September 2020, Railofy’s USP is that it provides alternate travel at price points close to the railway ticket price which is affordable for the vast majority of Indians without compromising on convenience or timing.

Passengers can purchase the protection from the Railofy app (Google Play Store and Mobile-site) against their ticket for an average price of ~200 Rs (starting at Rs 50).

As per Railofy, 'If the ticket is not confirmed post chart preparation, Railofy provides a flight close to the price of a train ticket or bus at a nominal price for shorter routes. The price for flight/bus options is fixed at the time of purchasing WL & RAC protection itself thus ensuring that passengers are shielded from last-minute rising fares. The user is required to pay for the flight ticket only after chart preparation is out and their name is not listed'.