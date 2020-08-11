WhatsApp to reportedly let users sync chat history across platforms

WhatsApp would start syncing chat history across platforms to enable multiple device support on its platform. This feature will reportedly let you use your WhatsApp account on a total of four devices simultaneously.

WhatsApp Messenger is reportedly working on a new feature to its popular messaging application. WhatsApp will soon enable syncing of chat history across platforms.



WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp would start syncing chat history across platforms to enable multiple device support on its platform. This feature will reportedly let you use your WhatsApp account on a total of four devices simultaneously.



Currently, WhatsApp is already allowing syncing of chat history when using desktop/ web client. However, WhatsApp will now also enable syncing chat history in mobile devices as well. It also added that WhatsApp is already working on to create an interface on the Android app and on WhatsApp for iOS.



"When the user wants to use WhatsApp on a second device, there is the need to copy the chat history. In this case, WhatsApp always requires a Wi-Fi connection, because it may use a large amount of your data plan. When you’re connected to the Wi-Fi network, it’s possible to begin the login process," notes Wabetainfo.



However, once the data has been shared, the Wi-Fi or internet will not be needed on the primary device. The report also reveals that WhatsApp has also developed an iPad app that will enable multi-device support. This would mean that users can log into their phones and iPad at the same time. The feature is still in its development stages and will take some time to roll out.



“When WhatsApp has safely copied the chat history to the second device, it will be finally possible to use your account from it. Note that any message will be delivered to all your family devices, so your chat history will be always synced across platforms, and when you use or remove a device, your encryption key changes. When the encryption key changes, all active chats will be notified (if Security Notifications are enabled in WhatsApp Settings),” the report by Wabetainfo read.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently revealed that it is testing a new feature known as the Search the Web. The feature will allow users to check for the forwarded messages they get on their WhatsApp. One can tap on the magnifying glass button in the chat and it will provide a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times. The feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself.