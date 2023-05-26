WhatsApp Takes a Cue from Instagram, Usernames for Enhanced Communication on Cards

To improve user experience and privacy, WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform, has been consistently rolling out updates. The latest development, as reported by WABetaInfo, involves the introduction of a new username feature. This feature will allow users to select their own unique handle, bringing WhatsApp closer to the communication style observed on Instagram, which is also owned by Meta.

How will Whatsapp usernames function?

While specific details about how usernames will function on WhatsApp are still unclear, this new feature can change the way people connect with each other on the platform. Instead of relying on the exchange of personal phone numbers or QR codes, users may soon be able to connect simply by using their chosen username. However, it is worth noting that conversations initiated by usernames will still benefit from WhatsApp’s robust end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security.

New Features on Whatsapp

This recent announcement follows another highly anticipated feature that WhatsApp introduced earlier: message editing. With this update, users now have the ability to modify a sent message within a 15-minute window. However, an “edited” label will accompany the message, indicating that it has been altered after being sent.

Moreover, in May, WhatsApp introduced “Chat Lock,” a useful tool that enables users to secure specific one-on-one or group chats by requiring a password or biometric scan. This feature also prevents message previews from appearing as notifications, further enhancing privacy.

While the exact release date and confirmation of the username feature are still pending, it is expected that WhatsApp will initially offer it to beta users before rolling it out to all devices. These recent updates from WhatsApp are set to enhance user privacy, convenience, and overall messaging experience for its massive user base.