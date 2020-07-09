Advertisement

WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers: Here's how to use

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 1:52 pm

Both Android and iOS users can now use animated stickers.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has announced its animated stickers are now available for users. With this, users can simply send animated stickers to other users directly from the messaging platform. The animated stickers are now shown alongside the regular sticker packs in the in-app Sticker Store.

Both Android and iOS users can now use animated stickers. There are currently five animated stickers packs including Playful Piyomaru, Rico's Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums, and Bright Days. These animated stickers support is rolling out for WhatsApp for Desktop app as well.

WhatsApp has announced the rollout for animated stickers on Twitter yesterday. To use the stickers, one has to use an updated version of WhatsApp which is v2.20194.16 for Android and v2.20.70 for iOS.

 



It is, however, to be noted that the animated stickers do not play on loop. Users need to move the chat up and down to re-play the stickers.

To recall, WhatsApp had last week confirmed that the animated stickers would roll out for all users in the coming days.

Here is how you can animated stickers:



Step 1: Open WhatsApp chat, click on the emoji icon in the bottom bar.

Step 2: Select the stickers option at the end of your screen. Click on the ‘+' icon on the extreme right to go to sticker section.

Step 3: Click on the sticker pack you want to download and preview the stickers by tapping on them.

Step 4: You can click on the Download option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: After downloading the sticker pack, it will be added to the Stickers section, and you can now choose to use them in your chats. You can add more and more packs to use them in your chats.

 

Talking about other new features announced, WhatsApp will also introduce QR Codes for users to seamlessly add new contacts. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts.

Also, KaiOS users can now enjoy the Status feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours. Improvements to group video calls have also been done.

