WhatsApp may soon allow you to store disappearing messages

Meta-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly developing a new feature that let people to store disappearing messages. As of now, the platform allows users to activate disappearing chat on any of their existing conversations. The feature then automatically removes messages after seven days.

WhatsApp to store disappearing messages

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to store some of the disappearing messages forever. It would give an option to save messages from typically disappearing conversations. This feature will be helpful to the users who receive important information like addresses or phone numbers.

The report has also shared a screenshot of the feature. It shows that there will be a section in the Contact Information section that says “Kept Messages.” This will have all those messages that you stopped from disappearing if the chat with the said contact is disappearing.

“Since everyone in the chat can decide to un-keep those messages, WhatsApp is now planning to make it easier to find them, so they are developing this section,” the report said.

WABetaInfo said that the feature was discovered on the desktop beta of the app. The release timeline is currently unclear. The report says that it will also be available on future betas of both the Android and iOS apps.

The messaging app is working on various features including detailed reactions info for albums. The feature will let people view detailed reaction info for automatic albums. This would display a media thumbnail with detailed message reaction information. In addition, the platform will add detailed reaction views to the group and private chats. However, the feature is under development so it is not ready to be rolled out to beta testers.

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to generate rich previews of links shared as a text status update when sharing a link as a text status update. Currently, when sharing a link to text status updates on the WhatsApp beta for Android, there is already a preview, but it is not a rich preview.