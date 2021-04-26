Advertisement

WhatsApp may soon allow to delete messages automatically after 24 hours

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 26, 2021 10:40 am

Latest News

WhatsApp is working on a new feature where you might get the ability to turn it on and delete the sent and received messages Auto after 24 hours

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for a more privacy-focused experience on its app where the messages sent and received can be deleted automatically within a short period of time. Currently this feature is available only with a 7-day period but that may soon change.

 

Per a new report from feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally bringing some improvements for disappearing messages. The report says that WhatsApp won’t replace the 7 days option, but 24 hours will be an addition to it, meaning when the user chooses “24 hours”, all messages sent/received after this change expire after 24 hours, so they will disappear from the chat.

 

WhatsApp 24 hours DM

 

The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS, Android and Web/Desktop. The exact same feature is already available in one of WhatsApp's rivals and that is Snapchat. WhatsApp borrowing the same feature won't be a surprise altogether. 

 

Apart from this, WhatsApp is now presenting a new in-app alert about its updated Terms of Service for those who haven’t previously accepted them, for iOS and Android. This new message is being shown again as the date on which the new terms goes into effect nears.

 

In related news, WhatsApp in a future update may allow its users to migrate their chats between the native platforms making it easier for the person to switch. This feature will work hand-in-hand with the multi-device support.

 

Picture Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is rolling out Voice and Video calls feature to desktop app, WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp working on a voice messages playback speed feature

WhatsApp to allow chat migration between Android and iOS

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zoom brings Vanishing Pen tool with latest update along with more features

Instagram announces new tools to prevent abusive DMs on its platform

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies