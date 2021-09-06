WhatsApp iOS to Android chat migration rolling out for Samsung phones

WhatsApp chat migration from iOS to Android was announced a while back. It is now being rolled out for multiple Samsung devices. It was announced back at Galaxy Unpacked event that the feature was available only for the foldables phones at that time.

Using this feature, WhatsApp users can transfer their account information, profile photos, personal chats, group chats, media, and settings from an iPhone to a Samsung handset. WhatsApp says that users cannot transfer their call logs.

WhatsApp further informs this feature will work on Samsung smartphones that have version 3.7.22.1 or higher of the Samsung SmartSwitch app. They must also be running on Android 10 or above.

Soon, the WhatsApp Chat Migration feature will be made available on more Android devices, confirms the company. When you set up a new device, you’ll now be given the option to securely transfer your chats from the old device to the new device. This process will require a USB-C type data cable.

To use this feature, users must have WhatsApp version 2.21.160.17 or higher on their iPhone device. On Samsung devices, users must have WhatsApp 2.21.16.20 or higher version. The phone number on both the old and the new phone should also be the same. Also, if the user is wanting to transfer the chat to an old Samsung device, they will first have to factory reset it.

In recent news related to WhatsApp, the company will now make the new terms of service optional. WhatsApp has already clarified that it will not be deleting or limiting the functionality of those accounts that do not accept the new Terms of Service (ToS). Now, WhatsApp will continue to work normally. However, it would require you to accept the terms if you choose to chat with certain business accounts that use cloud providers.