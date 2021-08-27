WhatsApp new terms of service to be optional

WhatsApp rolled out the new terms of service back in May, and since then, it has made various changes and has stepped back from its claims. The company will now make the new terms of service optional instead of forcing everyone to accept them.

The report comes from feature tracker WABetaInfo as per whom the new terms of service for WhatsApp will not be mandatory to accept. WhatsApp has already clarified that it will not be deleting or limiting the functionality of those accounts that do not accept the new Terms of Service (ToS).

Now, WhatsApp will continue to work normally. However, it would require you to accept the terms if you choose to chat with certain business accounts that use the cloud providers. This means that you won’t be able to chat with the business account unless you accept the new ToS.

The new ToS will be presented to you if you want to chat with a ‘Special’ business account. The feature tracker says that the change will be arriving soon, both on iOS and the Android app.

WhatsApp is also working on a new ‘Reactions’ feature where you can react to a message. This works similar to how Reactions work on Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs. The user will need to be updated to the latest version once the feature is released to the public to receive the reactions.

The reactions will work in a way where you will be able to react with an emoji to a message you have received. It remains to be seen if WhatsApp will give you a certain set of emojis to choose from or the whole set of emojis will be present. This feature will be available in future and is currently under development.