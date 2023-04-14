WhatsApp introduces three new security features: Know details

WhatsApp claims to have its prime focus on privacy and security of the people using its app and with that in mind, the Meta-owned chat application has introduced three mew security features to better protect your account on the app. The new security features on WhatsApp include Account Protect, Automatic Security codes and Device verification.

Starting off with the Account Protect feature, the app will now verify if its really you who is trying to switch to a new device. WhatsApp now may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorised attempt to move your account to another device. If you deny, the switch won’t take place.

Next is the automatic security codes feature. Currently, users have been able to take advantage of the security code verification feature, which helps ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient by going to the encryption tab under a contact’s info.

Now, WhatsApp is rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. “What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured”, says the company.

The last one is the device verification feature, where WhatsApp has added checks to help authenticate your account – with no action needed from you – and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted and prevents from malware attacks on your account.