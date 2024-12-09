WhatsApp Groups To Show Online Member Count, Send Reminders for Unread Messages

WhatsApp is working on a couple of new features, including an online member count in groups along with reminders it will send users for unread messages. While both features are yet to be widely made available, they are available for a select number of Android beta testers of WhatsApp.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows some beta users to see the number of online participants in group chats. The online member count in groups replaces the previous activity-based summary in the top app bar, which displays group participants’ names and their current activity.

Now, users can quickly check how many group members have the app open and are connected to the service at a glance. However, it’s important to note that this feature does not indicate how many members actively engage in the group chat—only those with the app currently open.

Further, in a separate report, the feature tracker noted the availability of another new feature: WhatsApp will send reminders for some unread messages from specific contacts, offering users a more comprehensive notification system. It adds that the selection of these contacts is determined by an internal algorithm prioritising contacts with whom users interact frequently.

This algorithm applies only to the current instance of WhatsApp. If a user reinstalls the app, WhatsApp will need to recalculate these interactions, as the data is neither stored in backups nor on the server.

The reminders were available only for status updates earlier and will soon be expanded to unread messages on WhatsApp. This feature is available only to select WhatsApp beta testers on Android but should extend to more users in the coming days or weeks.