WhatsApp Call Links Shortcut Now Being Tested in Beta on iOS

WhatsApp call links shortcut has been released in beta on iOS which allows users to share links of a voice or Video call with individuals as well as in groups. The new feature is aimed at saving time, as users no longer need to navigate to the Calls tab to create a call link, as they have to in WhatsApp for Android.

While WhatsApp for Android has already had the Call links shortcut for a while, it is now time for iOS users to test out the feature in beta (via WABetaInfo). This feature streamlines the creation and sharing of call links by adding a convenient shortcut within the chat attachment menu.

Rolling out to a select set of users in WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.21.10.79 update, the new WhatsApp call links shortcut allows users to generate links for both voice and video calls from within the chat itself, instead of creating it from the “Calls” tab. Once a call link is created, WhatsApp prompts the user to share it directly within the ongoing conversation. “This enhances the process and saving time, as users no longer need to navigate to the Calls tab to create a call link,” read the report by WABetaInfo.

By introducing the Call links shortcut directly within the chat attachment menu, WhatsApp has made the process of creating call links more straightforward and intuitive, enhancing its accessibility and highlighting its visibility as well.

WhatsApp is also rolling out Chat Themes on Android in beta, as spotted a couple of weeks back. With the new WhatsApp Chat themes on Android, users will get an option within the App settings to select a default chat theme that will be applied to all chats. In addition, for users who want more variety, they can choose different themes for specific conversations within the chat info screen, making it easier to differentiate between personal, work, and group chats.