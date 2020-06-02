Advertisement

WhatsApp for JioPhone to get Status feature soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2020 1:11 pm

KaiOS has revealed that the brand is planning to bring the Status feature to its platform.

WhatsApp for JioPhone and other feature phones running on KaiOS will soon get WhatsApp Status feature. KaiOS has revealed that the brand is planning to bring the Status feature to its platform. 

 

KaiOS Joe Grinstead, in an interview with Android Central, revealed that the Status feature on WhatsApp for JioPhone users is at ‘Gold Master’ stage. This means that the update is ready and it will be soon rolled out to the KaiOS users. He further added that voice calling for WhatsApp on KaiOS will be launched soon, though there is no timeline for it. He says that the voice calling has been ‘particularly challenging’ to implement on low-end smartphones and feature phones. 

 

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing QR code support with the latest beta version. The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171 and users can download it from TestFlight. The website has also shared some screenshots of what the feature may look like.

 

The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu. When you tap on the relevant icon, it will show a QR code. The code can be shared with your friends who can scan the same to get your number, in order for them to find you easily on WhatsApp.

 

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring Messenger Rooms integration to its platform. The new feature is currently under development and it will be introduced to users in the near future.

 

