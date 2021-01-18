Advertisement

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy implementation till May 15

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 11:56 am

Latest News

WhatsApp has delayed the privacy policy implementation till May 15 amid severe backlash from users.

After facing a lot of heat from its users regarding the latest privacy policy update, WhatsApp is now delaying the date for the implementation of the updated terms which now stands for May 15, 2021.

 

The chat app faced a lot of backlash from its users because of which, its rivals such as Signal and Telegram gained a lot of momentum. The apps gained millions of users within a span of few days. 

 

WhatsApp announced the extension through a blog post that said, "We've heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There''s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts". 

 

WhatsApp's new terms of service includes changes just for chats with a business account as a business account can now use Facebook hosting services to manage their WhatsApp chats, use Facebook branded commerce features such as Shops, and display an ad on Facebook to message the business directly on WhatsApp. 

 

Read More: WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update 

 

As per WhatsApp, nothing has changed for personal chats with your contacts and WhatsApp can't log any of the calls or messages you send to your contacts as all of it is end-to-end encrypted, meaning neither WhatsApp, nor Facebook can have access to those. 

 

This means that if you didn't have any problem with what information WhatsApp shared with Facebook before, you shouldn't have any problem now as well. 

 

"We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15", the blog post further read. 

WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update

WhatsApp Multi-device support to roll out soon as beta feature: Report

WhatsApp Audio,Video Calls now available on WhatsApp Web in beta phase

WhatsApp adds a 'Cart' feature for making shopping easier on its platform

WhatsApp users will have to accept the new privacy policy or delete their account

Railofy brings train PNR status to WhatsApp

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp Facebook

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition launched at starting Rs 89 per month

WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies