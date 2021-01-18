WhatsApp delays new privacy policy implementation till May 15

WhatsApp has delayed the privacy policy implementation till May 15 amid severe backlash from users.

After facing a lot of heat from its users regarding the latest privacy policy update, WhatsApp is now delaying the date for the implementation of the updated terms which now stands for May 15, 2021.

The chat app faced a lot of backlash from its users because of which, its rivals such as Signal and Telegram gained a lot of momentum. The apps gained millions of users within a span of few days.

WhatsApp announced the extension through a blog post that said, "We've heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There''s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts".

WhatsApp's new terms of service includes changes just for chats with a business account as a business account can now use Facebook hosting services to manage their WhatsApp chats, use Facebook branded commerce features such as Shops, and display an ad on Facebook to message the business directly on WhatsApp.

As per WhatsApp, nothing has changed for personal chats with your contacts and WhatsApp can't log any of the calls or messages you send to your contacts as all of it is end-to-end encrypted, meaning neither WhatsApp, nor Facebook can have access to those.

This means that if you didn't have any problem with what information WhatsApp shared with Facebook before, you shouldn't have any problem now as well.

"We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15", the blog post further read.