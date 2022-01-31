WhatsApp could soon worsen the situation with Google Drive backups

WhatsApp on Android has a major advantage over WhatsApp on iOS in terms of cloud backups. This is because cloud backups done on Android by WhatsApp don’t count towards a user’s available storage quota in their Google Drive. However, WhatsApp could soon change this and make the situation worse for Android users.

There was an agreement between WhatsApp and Google a few years ago because of which the Android app has an advantage over the iOS app. Apple doesn’t offer an unlimited plan to store backups on iCloud because of which iOS users have to buy an iCloud plan if the free 5GB of storage is full. However, the same could soon happen with Android users as well.

WABetaInfo, in an APK teardown of WhatsApp, found that Google is planning to stop offering the unlimited plan for WhatsApp backup. WhatsApp is planning to introduce changes for backups which includes notifications about when “Google Drive is almost full, when the limit is reached and information about when the changes take effect”.

However, Google will still offer a certain quota to store WhatsApp backups for free, but it will be a limited plan, and information about the new storage plan is unknown as of now. The first evidence about this development was found three months ago.

As for other recent developments with regards to WhatsApp, we might soon be getting a new voice call UI that will look more modern with new elements. The redesign under development will be implemented to make the Call UI more compact and modern, organizing the available space. In addition, the new redesign will be designed to look elegant, especially while placing group voice calls.