WhatsApp could soon add screen-sharing feature: Know details

WhatsApp could be planning to add another new feature in its app called screen-sharing. The new feature will potentially allow users to share the screen of their smartphone with the other user on call. The feature is already live for some beta testers as per the report and could be made official soon.

WhatsApp screen-sharing feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19. The feature will potentially allow users to share their screen with each other to show the content being shown on the display. WABetaInfo also posted some screenshots showcasing how the feature would work.

Users will be prompted to share their screen if they tap the new icon located in the call control view. When you decide to share your screen, everything displayed on your screen will be recorded and shared with the recipient. The tracker notes that this feature may be unavailable on old versions of Android, it may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may be unable to get the content of your screen in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp.

Apart from that, user who has decided to share the screen will have full control over this feature. ‘Despite the continuous transmission of your screen content during the video call, you can stop the process at any time. In addition, this feature is only enabled if you give your consent to share the content of your screen”, said the feature tracker.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new user interface on its Android app for beta testers. Some users may now see the tabs within the bottom navigation bar in this order: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status. These tabs have been moved from the top to the bottom. Another feature under works could be the usernames so people don’t have to know the person’s phone number to text them.