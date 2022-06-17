WhatsApp Group Calls updated with ability to mute specific person, new privacy features also rollout

WhatsApp is adding a bunch of features to its app including the ability to mute specific participants while you are on a group call along with new privacy features where you can hide your last seen status, about and profile photo from specific contacts of your choice. The new feature comes days after a new interface for group voice calls was launched.

WhatsApp tweeted that the ability to mute a specific person while on a group call is now rolling out. Furthermore, the update also introduces the option to let users message a specific participant while on a group call. To access both of these features, one will have to tap and hold on a participant’s name in the call.

Next, WhatsApp has also rolled out new privacy features including the ability to hide your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status from specific contacts. To do so, you will have to head over to settings, tap on account and go to Privacy. Then, one can select the contacts in each individual option from whom they want to hide their particular account information.

In related news, WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to migrate chats from Android to iOS. The new process is quite different from what was available when switching from iPhone to Android that required a cable. However, from Android to iPhone, things will be taken care of, wirelessly.

There are a few pre-requisites which are needed to be followed to successfully initiate the transfer. First, you must have Android 5 or above installed on your Android device and iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iOS device. Next, you will need the Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone. In addition, your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with app.