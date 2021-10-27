WhatsApp Chat Transfer from iOS to Android arrives on Pixel Phones, Coming Soon to Android 12

WhatsApp first introduced the feature to transfer iOS chats to Android back in August with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Back then, the feature was exclusive to the Samsung foldables. However, the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature is now being made available for all Google Pixel smartphones and any phone launched with Android 12 out of the box.

As mentioned before, one can transfer all their essentials by connecting their iPhone with their new Android phone using a cable. With the user’s consent, Android will automatically match and install the same apps from Google Play and will let you easily bring your SMS and iMessage history with you, along with photos, videos, contacts, calendars and more.

One can now safely transfer their chat history and memories from their WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android. Google says that it worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take the WhatsApp history with you.

Read More: WhatsApp iOS to Android chat migration rolling out for Samsung phones

How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from iOS to Android

To initiate the transfer, one will need a USB-C to Lightning cable. Then connect your phones, and when prompted while setting up your new Android device, scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media and more to your new device.

Google further mentions that WhatsApp chat history will simply be copied from your iPhone to your new Android phone. It will automatically ensure that you don’t receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress. Further, the data will remain protected during the transfer process, so no one has access to it.

This transfer capability is available on Samsung Galaxy devices and now on all Pixel phones. It will also become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12.