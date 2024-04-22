Google Wallet Arrives For Users In India But Not For Everyone

Google Wallet, the digital wallet App from the search giant is now rolling out for users in India but in a phased manner. The app is available for a select number of users and will be competing with the likes of Samsung Wallet and Cred in India, both of which offer a similar type of service such as what Google does. Here’s how to download it.

Google Wallet Now In India

Multiple users on X have shared that they are able to download the Google Wallet app from the Play Store but a chunk of users say that the Play Store listing for Google Wallet for them says that the app isn’t available in their country yet, suggesting a wider rollout is yet to be initiated. We weren’t able to download the app on our end either.

However, some users suggest that apart from mobile availability, the app is now also being shown on their Wear OS smartwatches in India. This points towards the fact that Google will be enabling the Wallet app to work in sync with the smartwatches in India in the same way it does in other countries where the app is supported, such as the United States.

Google Wallet can help you carry metro cards, plane tickets and bus passes all on your phone. Similar to Samsung Wallet, when you add your payment cards to Google Wallet, you can tap to pay anywhere Google Pay is accepted. Just add your credit or debit cards to get started. When you’re ready to pay, unlock your phone, hold it near the reader, and look for the check mark to know your payment has been accepted.

Aside from that, Google Wallet syncs up with Gmail so it can automatically fetch passes from your mails. Google Wallet will even surface your ticket on the day of the event so you don’t miss out on any of your events.