JioCinema Introduces Ad-Free Subscription Plan: How To Subscribe?

JioCinema, the go-to destination for streaming the current IPL 2024 season, has just rolled out an new subscription option. Now, JioCinema viewers can enjoy their favorite content without interruptions with the newly introduced monthly plan, designed to be more accessible and ad-free. This marks a significant shift from JioCinema’s previous offering, which featured a single plan priced at Rs 999 annually or Rs 99 monthly but did not include the ad-free experience.

The new JioCinema premium plan which costs Rs 29 a month, will allow users to watch content ad-free, except for live shows and sports where the ads are integrated into the broadcast itself. In addition, users will be able to access all the premium content such as Hollywood movies and shows. Then, they’ll be able to up to 4K quality content on a single device and can also download and watch content of their choice at any given time.

The next plan, costing Rs 89 a month, is the family plan where you get all the benefits of the premium plan mentioned above, alongside the ability to watch 4K content on up to 4 devices. The only difference between the two plans is that the number of devices you can watch content on is higher on the family plan.

The sports content, including the ongoing Indian Premier League and a vast library of entertainment content will remain free as part of JioCinema’s ad-supported model. Premium members will have exclusive access to international content dubbed in local languages and parental control features, ensuring a safe viewing environment for all members of the family.

Existing JioCinema Premium members will be switched to the Family plan, and will be able to enjoy all the additional benefits at no extra cost. Viewers have have always complained of ads on the platform since JioCinema merged with Voot with no option to remove them through a subscription plan and the streaming platform has finally addressed those complaints.

How To Subscribe To The New JioCinema Ad-Free Plan?

To subscribe, follow the steps:

Go to the JioCinema website or open the JioCinema App and login with your account.

Tap on the ‘Go Premium’ button.

Now choose amongst the two plans.

Click on the ‘Continue and Pay’ button.

Choose your payment method and complete the payment.

Once you are done, you can enjoy watching ad-free content on JioCinema.