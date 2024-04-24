Indus Appstore launches Voice Search in 10 Indian Languages 

Indus Appstore, developed by PhonePe, has launched a Voice Search feature that supports English and 10 Indian languages. This new feature uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognise different accents and speech patterns, making it easier for users to search for apps in their preferred language.

The introduction of Voice Search aims to improve accessibility and inclusivity, catering to a large portion of India’s internet users who speak vernacular languages and may face challenges with traditional text-based searches.

Akash Dongre, Co-founder and CPO of Indus Appstore, emphasised that the Voice Search feature is part of their commitment to creating a more accessible digital environment. He noted that a significant percentage of smartphone users already utilise voice-activated technology, and integrating Indian languages is expected to drive further technological adoption across all age groups in India.

The Indus Appstore, which is available in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, and Kannada, is positioned as a localised alternative to other major app stores such as Google Playstore. It offers a wide range of apps across various categories and is designed to meet the cultural and linguistic needs of Indian consumers, claims the company.

The Indus App Store is a platform that offers numerous benefits to app developers in India as well. For developers, the store does not charge any app listing fee until April 2025 and allows them to use any third-party payment gateway of their choice, giving them greater flexibility and control over their app monetisation and distribution. Additionally, the Indus App Store provides developers with localised support and tools for app promotion and optimisation.

The Indus Appstore and its new Voice Search feature represent a strategic move to enhance user experience and engagement in the Indian app market, providing a localised and user-friendly alternative to global app stores.