Jio Cinema To Introduce A New Plan On April 25, What to Expect?

Jio Cinema has been gaining momentum in the Indian market but one of the complaints most users have had with it is that there’s no ad-free subscription plan. That could change soon as Jio Cinema has announced that it will be announcing a new subscription plan for its service on April 25.

Jio Cinema posted on X that it is bringing a new plan for its streaming service on April 25. In another video it posted, the service hinted that 4K streaming and downloads may be a part of the new plan. Aside from that, it’s expected that Jio Cinema will allow an ad-free watching experience with this plan, as its current subscription plan doesn’t allow the same and users have to watch ads even if they are subscribed.

Presently, the JioCinema subscription plan is priced at Rs 999 per year in the app, with an option to purchase a monthly plan for Rs 99 via the web. The JioCinema Premium subscription, known as the “JioCinema Best of Hollywood Plan,” provides access to premium content from HBO and other channels. This plan supports up to 4 devices and offers the highest video and audio quality.

Aside from that, it was announced back in February of this year that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, and The Walt Disney Company were forming a strategic joint venture. Reliance will control the joint venture with a 16.34% stake, whereas Viacom18 will be a major shareholder with 46.82% and Disney with 36.84%

It was also announced that OTT streaming platforms Jio Cinema and Disney Plus Hotstar will share content. The upcoming plan from Jio Cinema may also introduce new content under the merger. However, nothing has been confirmed officially as of now.