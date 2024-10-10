WhatsApp Chat Themes on Android Now Rolling Out in Beta

WhatsApp chat themes on Android are now rolling out shortly after they were made available on iOS earlier this week. The feature allows users to enhance their personalisation experience by selecting different themes with various colours for specific conversations, rather than being restricted to a single theme across the entire app.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp chat themes on Android are now available in the beta version of the app for select users. The feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.34 update. Same as on iOS, users will have access to 22 distinct themes and 20 colours to choose from.

With the new WhatsApp Chat themes on Android, users will get an option within the app settings to select a default chat theme that will be applied to all chats. In addition, for users who want more variety, they can choose different themes for specific conversations within the chat info screen, making it easier to differentiate between personal, work, and group chats.

WhatsApp will automatically assign a wallpaper based on the selected message colour to ensure the chat’s aesthetic matches the chosen theme. However, users have the option to select different wallpapers that better suit their preferences or the context of the conversation. This allows for chats with the same theme to still appear unique through different wallpaper choices.

Note that selecting a theme for a specific chat will not change how it appears on the recipient’s device unlike Instagram and Facebook Messenger chat themes.

The said version of WhatsApp Beta is available to download from Google Play Store if you have enrolled into the beta program. In addition, this is a phased rollout, which means that you just might not receive it and it might take a few days or couple of weeks to reach you.