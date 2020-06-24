Advertisement

WhatsApp animated stickers to launch soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 6:14 pm

Latest News

The feature has been spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch animated stickers on its platform. The feature has been spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp. 

 

As per a report by WABetainfo, the animated stickers were available on WhatsApp 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions. With this, users can simply send animated stickers to other users directly from the messaging platform. Users can also save and send all the received animated stickers. Furthermore, one could also download the default animated stickers pack from the WhatsApp Store.

 

The report further highlights that currently, the animated stickers do not loop. Users need to move the chat up and down to play the stickers. It is not known whether the company will introduce looping animated stickers or not. Meanwhile, Android Police reports that animated stickers were available with v2.20.194.7, but it disappeared in v2.20.194.9. There are currently five animated stickers packs including Playful Piyomaru, Rico's Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums, and Bright Days.

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on QR Code support. The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171 and users can download it from TestFlight. The website has also shared some screenshots of what the feature may look like.

 

The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu. When you tap on the relevant icon, it will show a QR code. The code can be shared with your friends who can scan the same to get your number, in order for them to find you easily on WhatsApp.

 

Scammers duping people with fake WhatsApp service accounts

WhatsApp for JioPhone to get Status feature soon

WhatsApp phone numbers can be searched in plain text on Google search

Hindi version of fact-checking COVID-19 chatbot for WhatsApp launched

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp WhatsApp animated stickers WhatsApp stickers WhatsApp beta features WhatsApp features WhatsApp Messenger Facebook

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Paytm Postpaid gives easy access to credit of up to a lakh to Indians

Microsoft Teams introduces new chat groups, video calls and more in mobile preview

Meet Bharat Browser: India's first browser

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies