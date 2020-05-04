Advertisement

WhatsApp bot to prevent COVID-19 fake content launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 8:41 pm

Latest News

The bot will support English for now and others like Hindi, Spanish will follow soon.

The International Fact-Checking Network (ICFN) on Monday has launched a WhatsApp bot which will be available to mobile users across the globe.

 

 It can be used to make sure they prevent COVID-19 misinformation or fake news from reaching a wider audience.

 

"The IFCN's bot has been built to address the challenge of misinformation, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, by connecting people with independent fact-checkers in more than 70 countries and also with the largest database of debunked falsehoods related to the new coronavirus, " WhatsApp informed. 

 It says that since January, more than 4000 hoaxes related to coronavirus have been identified by more than 80 fact-checking organisations from 74 countries.

 

All these details will now form part of the Corona Virus Facts database, which can be accessed through the WhatsApp chatbot by anyone. To sign up for this chatbot, users need to save the numbers +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact on their phone and then text saying ‘hi’ on WhatsApp to get the bot started.

 

"The bot has a very simple, short, and numerical menu. Users will only need to text numbers to navigate through it," as mentioned in the release. 

"The IFCN chatbot will allow users to search for fact checks and get connected with fact-checkers in their countries from their smartphones. The chatbot will also serve as a way to direct people to their local fact-checkers’ websites," said Baybars Orsek, Director, IFCN.

 

Initially, the chatbot will support English as the only language, but soon users will be able to engage with it in Hindi, Spanish and even Portuguese. IFCN also says the verified fact-checkers listed in the IFCN bot directory can only see messages sent directly to them, and cannot see, monitor or delete content on WhatsApp as all messages on WhatsApp are private, and protected with end-to-end encryption. 

 

WhatsApp has been diligently working on ways to prevent misinformation spread from its platform. With billions of users accessing WhatsApp through their mobile devices across the globe, the new chatbot is likely serve as a sensible tool to reduce COVID-19 hoaxes from reaching people with ease.

 

The platform is now supporting up to 8 people on a single video call. This feature is likely to have been added as more people have relied on virtual networking, for work and leisure purpose. 

 

WhatsApp reports a drop of 70% in spread of fake news

WhatsApp to soon launch multi-device support

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp IFCN chatbot fake news WhatsApp users India WhatsApp Payment WhatsApp forward message

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ameyo Video KYC engagement platform launched, reduces time for customer onboarding process

Jio's COVID- 19 symptom tracker exposes user data including their geolocation

Xiaomi reportedly collecting web browser data from mobile users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies