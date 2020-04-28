WhatsApp for iPhones rolls out support for up to 8 participants in group calls

iPhone users can go to the Apple App Store and download the WhatsApp update v2.20.50 to get the new features.

WhatsApp has now rolled out an update for iPhone users which will allow up to eight participants in a group video or voice call.



In the times of coronavirus, this new feature is a warm welcome for the WhatsApp users, as the COVID-19 has seen many nations essentially lockdown and come to a standstill. The dependability on video calling platforms has increased in this lockdown period.



The new feature is now live for iPhone users and should be available to Android users in the coming days. The messenger earlier used to allow four participants in a group calls, but now it has doubled the number of contacts on WhatsApp calls for iOS users.



Once WhatsApp is updated, you can start making group calls. To start a group call on WhatsApp, you need to open the group and go to calls tab. Click on the call button on the top right and select the ‘New group call’ option. Then select the people you wish to add in your group video or voice call from your contacts list.



You can add up to 7 participants which will make a total of 8 people including you. If your group chat has four or fewer participants, tap Voice Call, and the call will immediately begin. But, if you have more members in the group, then you can add more.



If there are more than eight participants in a group, WhatsApp will ask users, which contacts you wish to call. The participants who are not saved in your address book will not be added in the call. However, if there are less than eight participants, the app will connect to all the participants at once.



The update also brings end-to-end encryption for group calls up to eight people. This ensures that Facebook will not be viewing or listening to your calls. Facebook recently launched Messenger Rooms, will allow users to make group video calls with ease. Messenger Rooms will soon allow up to 50 people with no time limit. One can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events.





