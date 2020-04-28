Advertisement

WhatsApp for iPhones rolls out support for up to 8 participants in group calls

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 12:00 pm

Latest News

iPhone users can go to the Apple App Store and download the WhatsApp update v2.20.50 to get the new features.

WhatsApp has now rolled out an update for iPhone users which will allow up to eight participants in a group video or voice call.

In the times of coronavirus, this new feature is a warm welcome for the WhatsApp users, as the COVID-19 has seen many nations essentially lockdown and come to a standstill. The dependability on video calling platforms has increased in this lockdown period.

The new feature is now live for iPhone users and should be available to Android users in the coming days. The messenger earlier used to allow four participants in a group calls, but now it has doubled the number of contacts on WhatsApp calls for iOS users.

iPhone users can go to the Apple App Store and download the WhatsApp update v2.20.50 to get the new features. The Android users are yet to get this feature however it is available for Android beta users.

Once WhatsApp is updated, you can start making group calls. To start a group call on WhatsApp, you need to open the group and go to calls tab. Click on the call button on the top right and select the ‘New group call’ option. Then select the people you wish to add in your group video or voice call from your contacts list.

You can add up to 7 participants which will make a total of 8 people including you. If your group chat has four or fewer participants, tap Voice Call, and the call will immediately begin. But, if you have more members in the group, then you can add more.

If there are more than eight participants in a group, WhatsApp will ask users, which contacts you wish to call. The participants who are not saved in your address book will not be added in the call. However, if there are less than eight participants, the app will connect to all the participants at once.

The update also brings end-to-end encryption for group calls up to eight people. This ensures that Facebook will not be viewing or listening to your calls. Facebook recently launched Messenger Rooms, will allow users to make group video calls with ease. Messenger Rooms will soon allow up to 50 people with no time limit. One can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events.

WhatsApp takes steps to control forwards messages, fake news next

WhatsApp might extend Group Calls limit to take on Zoom, Google Duo

WhatsApp group calls now support up to 8 participants

Facebook doesn't rule-out ads in Whatsapp

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp WhatsApp Group Calling WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp for iPhone WhatsApp Group Call feature WhatsApp Group call limit WhatsApp Messenger

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Did you know a simple GIF file could hack your Microsoft Teams account?

Microsoft Bing COVID-19 tracker gets new features to help Indians stay up to date

Telegram introduces 20,000 stickers, new quizzes and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies