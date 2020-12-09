WhatsApp adds a 'Cart' feature for making shopping easier on its platform

WhatsApp has added a 'Carts' feature within its application, making it easier for the consumers and sellers to place and process bulk orders.

WhatsApp is introducing another feature for the WhatsApp business accounts called 'Carts'. This feature will further make easy the process of shopping on WhatsApp.

About a month ago, WhatsApp introduced a shopping button when chatting with a WhatsApp Business account that showed the catalogue of the products the business has.

With the latest update, WhatsApp has brought a 'Carts' button that will allow the user to add multiple products in his/her shopping cart and place the order for those items with the business, directly through WhatsApp.

While one browses the Catalogue of the products, they will see a dedicated button for 'Add to Cart' and also a 'Cart' icon within which they can add or remove products.

Not only for the consumers, the cart functionality has made it easier for the sellers too to process and manage bulk orders.

This new feature has already made its way to the stable version of the application and is available for all the users globally.

WhatsApp recently also added new wallpaper features for its application. With the revamped Wallpapers feature, users will be able to set a custom wallpaper for every separate chat. As per WhatsApp, it will help users distinguish chats with their favorite people.

WhatsApp is also improving Sticker search by adding the ability to type or input emojis to search for the stickers. Same as Telegram, WhatsApp will now encourage sticker creators to associate their stickers with a respective emoji or text.