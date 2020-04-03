  • 18:14 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

What is the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber?

By: Sandeep Budki, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 5:31 pm

Latest News

The mobile Indian Called by the customer Care number of Jio and enquired about the upload speed different plans of Jio Fiber and we were a bit surprised.
Advertisement

Reliance in 2019 had commercially launched Broadband services, Jio Fiber which is a fibre-to-the-home in India, promising high-speed internet, tv video calling, Jio TV, ott apps,  and bundled premium content services across 1,600 cities in India.

 

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL had assured the consumer that Jio Fiber will offer high-speed broadband internet along with free data and voice calls.  As a matter of fact, Jio Fiber offers internet speed ranging from 100Mbps to 1 Gbps. But there is a catch! The company doesn’t talk much about the upload speed the speeds which are mentioning is download speed.

Advertisement

 

The mobile Indian Called by the customer Care number of Jio and enquired about the upload speed different plans of Jio Fibre and we were a bit surprised.   

 

Jio Fiber Plans

         Upload Speed ( Minimum Commitment)

Silver

                                       2 Mbps

Gold

                                       5 Mbps

Platinum and Titanium

                                     20 Mbps

 



 

So, what’s the problem in it? After subscribing to a plan, customers are under the impression that they have a got a lightning-fast internet connection but when they try to upload a video or transfer lot of files in the current work from the home scenario, their internet slows to a crawl. You’ve just been introduced to slow internet upload speeds.  Also, there is no way customers of Jio Fiber can request for higher upload speed. Let’s understand the whole concept.

 

 

What is internet speed?

 

Internet speeds are a measure of how much data your internet connection can transfer per second, which is referred to as megabits of data per second (Mbps).  The internet speeds you see in Mbps measure the rate at which a provider delivers internet data more often than not, it indicates download speed. Internet data can be classified into two parts- download and upload data.

 

What is download speed?

 

Download speed means how many megabits of data per second it takes to download data from a server. It can be videos, images, text, music and more. Activities such as watching movies or shows on Netflix or listening to music on Amazon require you to download data. Depending on the download speed you may either have a wow or yak experience.

 

The most common activities which rely  on download speeds are :

 

Watching videos or movies of YouTube, Netflix Amazon price, Jio TV and so on

Shopping online at Flipkart, Amazon or any other ecom website or app

Scrolling through posts on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok and other social media apps

Reading online articles, newspapers, blog posts and other write-ups

Streaming music services like Spotify, wynk, Amazon Music, Gaana, Saavan

 

 

What is upload speed?

 

Now let’s talk about Upload speed. It refers to how many megabits of data per second you can send information from your computer or mobile to another device or server on the internet.  Activities such as sending files, videos, emails, playing live games and video calling a friend depends on upload speed. If it is on the lower side, data transfer will take a considerable amount of time and in video calling, you will encounter still frames.

 

The most common activities which rely on upload  speeds are :

 

Video calls or conferences on platforms like WhatsApp, Zoom, Hangout, Skype

Live gaming

Sending emails with large attachments in the form of documents, pictures or videos.

Backing up data to cloud storage services like Google Drive

Uploading videos on social media platforms or YouTube

Working on inline documents like Google Sheets or Docs

 

Most providers focus on download speed rather than upload speed for home users because the majority of online activities people do at home require better download speed rather than upload speed. Having said that Operators should provide a plan or an option for consumers to choose upload speed as well because some people who work from home might have a dependency on Upload speed for their work.

  

Jio Fiber Plans

 

We have already talked about the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber in different plans. Now let’s explore the various Jio plans which are categorized as  Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium.

 

The Bronze, Silver and Gold plans which are meant for home users offer 100 Mbps to 250 Mbps speeds with 100GB, 200GB and 500GB data priced at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 1299 respectively.   The Diamond plan costs Rs 2499 plan and offers 500 Mbps speed and 1.25 Terabytes of data.

 

On the other hand, Platinum (Rs 3,999) and Titanium ( Rs 8,999) plans with 1Gbps speeds and 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively.

Jio extends validity for JioPhone users, offering 100 minutes of calls and SMS till April 17 for free

How to recharge Reliance Jio number using an ATM?

Reliance Jio customers can now recharge their numbers from the nearest ATM

Coronavirus Impact: Reliance Jio offers free broadband, double data and more

Reliance Jio 4G data add-on plans offer 2x more data, off-net voice calls

Reliance Jio introduces year-long Rs 4,999 prepaid plan

Latest News from Reliance Jio

Tags: Jio Fiber Mukesh Ambani high-speed internet tv video calling Jio TV ott apps Download speed Upload speed Netflix Google Reliance jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone launches Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 prepaid plans with caller tune benefits

Airtel Digital TV introduces CuriosityStream channel on its platform

BSNL launches Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 prepaid plans with 365 days validity

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies