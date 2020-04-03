What is the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber?

The mobile Indian Called by the customer Care number of Jio and enquired about the upload speed different plans of Jio Fiber and we were a bit surprised.

Reliance in 2019 had commercially launched Broadband services, Jio Fiber which is a fibre-to-the-home in India, promising high-speed internet, tv video calling, Jio TV, ott apps, and bundled premium content services across 1,600 cities in India.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL had assured the consumer that Jio Fiber will offer high-speed broadband internet along with free data and voice calls. As a matter of fact, Jio Fiber offers internet speed ranging from 100Mbps to 1 Gbps. But there is a catch! The company doesn’t talk much about the upload speed the speeds which are mentioning is download speed.

Jio Fiber Plans Upload Speed ( Minimum Commitment) Silver 2 Mbps Gold 5 Mbps Platinum and Titanium 20 Mbps







So, what’s the problem in it? After subscribing to a plan, customers are under the impression that they have a got a lightning-fast internet connection but when they try to upload a video or transfer lot of files in the current work from the home scenario, their internet slows to a crawl. You’ve just been introduced to slow internet upload speeds. Also, there is no way customers of Jio Fiber can request for higher upload speed. Let’s understand the whole concept.

What is internet speed?

Internet speeds are a measure of how much data your internet connection can transfer per second, which is referred to as megabits of data per second (Mbps). The internet speeds you see in Mbps measure the rate at which a provider delivers internet data more often than not, it indicates download speed. Internet data can be classified into two parts- download and upload data.

What is download speed?

Download speed means how many megabits of data per second it takes to download data from a server. It can be videos, images, text, music and more. Activities such as watching movies or shows on Netflix or listening to music on Amazon require you to download data. Depending on the download speed you may either have a wow or yak experience.

The most common activities which rely on download speeds are :

Watching videos or movies of YouTube, Netflix Amazon price, Jio TV and so on

Shopping online at Flipkart, Amazon or any other ecom website or app

Scrolling through posts on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok and other social media apps

Reading online articles, newspapers, blog posts and other write-ups

Streaming music services like Spotify, wynk, Amazon Music, Gaana, Saavan

What is upload speed?

Now let’s talk about Upload speed. It refers to how many megabits of data per second you can send information from your computer or mobile to another device or server on the internet. Activities such as sending files, videos, emails, playing live games and video calling a friend depends on upload speed. If it is on the lower side, data transfer will take a considerable amount of time and in video calling, you will encounter still frames.

The most common activities which rely on upload speeds are :

Video calls or conferences on platforms like WhatsApp, Zoom, Hangout, Skype

Live gaming

Sending emails with large attachments in the form of documents, pictures or videos.

Backing up data to cloud storage services like Google Drive

Uploading videos on social media platforms or YouTube

Working on inline documents like Google Sheets or Docs

Most providers focus on download speed rather than upload speed for home users because the majority of online activities people do at home require better download speed rather than upload speed. Having said that Operators should provide a plan or an option for consumers to choose upload speed as well because some people who work from home might have a dependency on Upload speed for their work.

Jio Fiber Plans

We have already talked about the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber in different plans. Now let’s explore the various Jio plans which are categorized as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium.

The Bronze, Silver and Gold plans which are meant for home users offer 100 Mbps to 250 Mbps speeds with 100GB, 200GB and 500GB data priced at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 1299 respectively. The Diamond plan costs Rs 2499 plan and offers 500 Mbps speed and 1.25 Terabytes of data.

On the other hand, Platinum (Rs 3,999) and Titanium ( Rs 8,999) plans with 1Gbps speeds and 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively.