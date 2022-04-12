What is Tata Neu: Things you should know

Tata Neu is the newest app from Tata Group that clubs a bunch of its services into one app. The app is a strong competitor against Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, etc where a bunch of services are offered inside a single app. The application is available for download for users in India and one can download it from Google Play Store and Apple Store. However, as its a new app, some of you might not be familiar with it. So here’s everything you need to know about Tata Neu

What is Tata Neu?

Tata Neu Super App is the app from Tata Group that brings most of its trusted brands, such as 1mg, Tata CliQ, etc all into a single convenient platform. Covering categories ranging from electronics and groceries, to travel and more, the range of products and services offered is wide. Moreover, the app also offers UPI services to make payments, pay bills, and more. The app also allows users to pay online and in-store purchases directly from the application without any hassle. Financial services such as loans and insurance are also offered within the app.

Tata NeuCoins, NeuPass

NeuCoins are the rewards a customer earns when transacting on the Tata Neu app, website, or at any brand stores or hotels. One can then redeem these NeuCoins when making future purchases so they can get discounts. 1 NeuCoin is worth ₹1, and there is no limit as to how many NeuCoins one can earn or use. These coins will be valid for 1 year after the user earns them.

The NeuPass on the other hand is an upcoming exclusive membership service by Tata Neu, that confers upon its subscribers, several unique privileges with Tata brands. It offers members a minimum of 5% additional NeuCoins every time they shop on the app, free deliveries, exclusive offers, a built-in credit line, in addition to other benefits that will be revealed soon by the company.

Features of the TataNeu App

The TataNeu app comes with a bunch of features such as Tata Pay. The Tata Pay service links with your bank account via UPI so you can send or receive money, pay bills, etc. One can even store various credit and debit cards so users don’t have to have a physical card with them at all times. One can also recharge their DTH and mobile prepaid plans.

Further, the app allows you to book flight tickets and make hotel bookings. One can book AirAsia flights and book Taj hotels across the country using the Super app. Apart from that, users can purchase various gadgets and electronic appliances from the Tata Neu app such as iPhone 13, iPhone 11, AirPods, MacBooks, Air Conditioners, TVs, speakers, etc via the Croma store integration.

As there’s Tata CliQ and 1mg integration present as well, you can purchase grocery, fashion, health related products as well. Users can avail loans and insurance right from the application. They can check their credit score, buy digital gold, use EMI features, and more. Lastly, there’s a stories feature which is claimed to be Tata Neu’s in-house digital magazine.

Focused on creating lifestyle-focused articles and videos, of quality comparable to leading publications, it seeks to entertain, educate, and inspire readers. Currently focused on the themes of technology, fashion, food, and travel, one can keep track of various updates and offers available on the app and keep a tab. It can also provide Tata IPL related updates.

Tata Neu integrates stores from various brands such as AirAsia India, Bigbasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks and more. The brand says that it will add more stores from various other brands in the coming future.