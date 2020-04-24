Advertisement

What is HMD connect from Nokia Smartphone makers?

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 24, 2020 10:30 am

In March, HMD alongside the new Nokia Phones launched a new product called HMD connect

HMD Global, Nokia’s parent company today announced a new product called HMD connect alongside Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia 5310. It’s not a new breed of smartphones but is a SIM card. 

 

What’s special about this SIM card?

 

The main motive of this SIM card is to enable low-cost international roaming on smartphones. The SIM card comes pre-loaded with a data plan that works in as many as 120 countries and over 600 networks. HMD Global will initially launch a beta to test this out via the HMDConnect.com website.

 

The kit costs EUR 19.95 (roughly Rs 1,600) -- and EUR 10 extra on every add-on SIM cards. The cost covers the bundle and the SIM card. The SIM card also aims at keeping you safe from pesky public WIFIs and while you travel and their EU-based servers mean your data is always anonymous and safer.

 

While HMD Connect offers data packages for the same price wherever you are in the world, the amount of data per package will vary, based on your location within one of the following 3 zones.

 

Zone 1:1.0 GB

Zone 2:500 MB

Zone 3:250 MB

 

Each bundle’s data is valid for 14 days and needs a pay-as-you-go renewal for an additional EUR 5 if the user plans on staying longer in a foreign country (more than 14days). The SIM card is accompanied with an HMD connect app where you can view things like data left and also pay for the bundle.

 

 

