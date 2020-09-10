What is E-Gopala App?

The Prime Minister launched a new app called E-Gopala with the main aim of helping the farmers to manage their livestock.

The Prime Minister, on Thursday, launched a new app called E-Gopala through a virtual event along with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme for a sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crores.

PM Modi said that PMMSY will transform the fisheries sector, adding that it will also add strength to the efforts of building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The app is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

"At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, such as semen and embryos; availability of quality breeding services, such as Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, and treatment; and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine or ethno veterinary medicine, so the E-Gopala app will help the farmers in all these aspects", the PM said in a statement.

There is a mechanism to send these alerts (on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc) and inform farmers about various government schemes.

The app is now available on Play Store for download and is published through the account of 'National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)'.

When you first open the app, it will ask you to register your account on the app with the help of your phone number. Then it will ask you to fill all your details like the village name, phone number, etc.