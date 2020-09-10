Advertisement

What is E-Gopala App?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 4:04 pm

Latest News

The Prime Minister launched a new app called E-Gopala with the main aim of helping the farmers to manage their livestock.
Advertisement

 

The Prime Minister, on Thursday, launched a new app called E-Gopala through a virtual event along with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme for a sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crores. 

 

PM Modi said that PMMSY will transform the fisheries sector, adding that it will also add strength to the efforts of building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

 

Advertisement

The app is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

 

"At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, such as semen and embryos; availability of quality breeding services, such as Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, and treatment; and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine or ethno veterinary medicine, so the E-Gopala app will help the farmers in all these aspects", the PM said in a statement. 

 

There is a mechanism to send these alerts (on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc) and inform farmers about various government schemes.

 

 

The app is now available on Play Store for download and is published through the account of 'National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)'.

 

 

When you first open the app, it will ask you to register your account on the app with the help of your phone number. Then it will ask you to fill all your details like the village name, phone number, etc. 

 

 

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Will Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Challenge AirPods Pro?

Oneplus 8T Pro May Not Launch This Year

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

Vivo Watch likely to launch on September 22

Moto E7 Plus specs, price and renders leaked ahead of official launch

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

PUBG is looking for Partners in India

Google introduces Verified Calls feature in the Google Phone app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies