Panasonic India launches 21 new washing machine models

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : August 26, 2020 4:03 pm

Panasonic India launches 21 new washing machine models, expanding its Top Load Washing Machine portfolio
 Panasonic has lauched 21 models of its fully automatic, top-load Washing Machines in India.   Vetted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, these models are 5-star rated and are supposed to ensure a more hygienic washing performance through its built-in heater technology and Stain Master+ feature for bacteria elimination and removing stubborn stains. This new line of washing machine models are priced ranging from INR 17,100 and are available at all the exclusive Panasonic outlets, large format retail outlets across the country and on the E-commerce platform Amazon.

 

Panasonic claims that its new line of washing machines are equipped with superior Japanese technology and ensures a germ-free washing experience. Few models in the new line feature a 2-way Washing Technology with a built-in heater that sanitises clothes leading to claimed 99.9% germ removal. Sporting both front and back panels, the latest models feature an elegant and durable design which includes a soft closure and vibrant colours available across 6.5kg to 8kg capacities.

 

 H Harshal Soman, Head - Home Appliance Business, Panasonic India said, “The pandemic has changed consumer preferences. Today, consumers are seeking value-based home appliances that help them multitask and at the same time contribute to their overall hygiene and safety. Our new range of top-load automatic washing machines leverages Panasonic’s proprietary technologies to sanitize clothes through its in-built heater while ensuring better energy efficiency .”

   

Added features to improve energy and water efficiency include in-built eco-friendly solutions like Aqua Spin Rinse that Panasonic claims saves upto 28% of water consumption and Econavi Technology which helps save 20% water and upto 20% electricity consumption and re-uses water upto 23% by detecting the wash load volume and water temperature.

 

