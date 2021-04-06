Advertisement

Western Digital launches flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 11:39 am

Latest News

The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is now available exclusively on Amazon India.
Advertisement

Western Digital today announced the company’s first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.

 

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available now at the Western Digital Store, Amazon and other select retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 4449, Rs 5919 and Rs 8999 respectively.

Advertisement

 

The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is now available exclusively on Amazon India.

 

With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides a sleek way for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.

 

Western Digital resolves the hassle of moving files between devices with different connectors with the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save.

 

Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection. The drive is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, allowing more space for photos, videos and games.


Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said “With pervasive internet penetration and smartphone & smart gadget adoption, the average new-age Indian uses more than one device. They should be able to transfer and view their content on different devices from an iPhone in a convenient and seamless manner. We are excited to introduce SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe that offers a one-stop solution to make data more accessible across gadgets, so consumers can stop worrying about connectivity or lack of storage space, and live their digital lives to the fullest.”

Western Digital launches 18TB HDD, 1TB microSD card in India

Western Digital launches palm-sized My Passport SSD

Western Digital launches new SSDs along with Gaming Drives

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC launched in India

Mi TV Stick gets a price cut in India for a limited period

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies