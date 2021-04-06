Western Digital launches flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors

The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is now available exclusively on Amazon India.

Western Digital today announced the company’s first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available now at the Western Digital Store, Amazon and other select retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 4449, Rs 5919 and Rs 8999 respectively.

With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides a sleek way for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.

Western Digital resolves the hassle of moving files between devices with different connectors with the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save.

Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection. The drive is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, allowing more space for photos, videos and games.



Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said “With pervasive internet penetration and smartphone & smart gadget adoption, the average new-age Indian uses more than one device. They should be able to transfer and view their content on different devices from an iPhone in a convenient and seamless manner. We are excited to introduce SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe that offers a one-stop solution to make data more accessible across gadgets, so consumers can stop worrying about connectivity or lack of storage space, and live their digital lives to the fullest.”