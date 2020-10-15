Advertisement

WarnerMedia announces to discontinue HBO, WB television channels in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 6:25 pm

WarnerMedia International will continue to operate and invest more in the kids brands Cartoon Network and POGO in the South Asia region, including increasing local animation production in this region.
WarnerMedia International has announced the cessation of the HBO SD and HD linear movie channels in India and Pakistan, as well as the WB linear movie channel in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives with effect from December 15, 2020.

“After 20 years of successes for the HBO linear movie channel in South Asia and more than a decade with the WB linear movie channel, this was a difficult decision to make. The pay-TV industry landscape and the market dynamics have shifted dramatically, and the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for further change,” said Siddharth Jain, SVP and Managing Director for WarnerMedia’s entertainment networks in South Asia.

“We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all our partners and fans who have made HBO and WB household names. We also owe a debt of gratitude to all our employees who have worked so passionately on these well-loved brands. WarnerMedia has a strong interest in India and are committed to assessing optimal opportunities to serve valued customers here.”

WarnerMedia will continue to have employees based in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to manage its kid's brands operations, sales and marketing as well as the distribution of CNN International.

