Want to print photos from your smartphone? Try the FUJIFILM Link series smartphone printers

FUJIFILM India, one of the leading brand’s in the camera & photography segment, has launched its Link series of smartphone printers, which allow users to print instant photos from their smartphones. The Link series consists of three models: the mini Link 2, the SQUARE Link, and the Link Wide, each offering different features and print sizes.

Fujifilm Link series smartphone printers: Price

The Mini Link 2 Standalone costs Rs 13,999 while the combos can go up to Rs 20,999. The SQ Link Standalone costs Rs 20,999 and the combos can go up till Rs 28,999. Lastly, the Link Wide standalone starts at Rs 21,999 and can go up to Rs 29,999 with the combo.

Fujifilm Link series smartphone printers: Features

The printers can be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth and can be personalised through the dedicated App Instax Biz. The mini Link 2 is a sleek and compact printer that uses card-sized Instax film. It is available in three colours: soft pink, clay white, and space blue.

The printer offers various creative functions, such as sharable messages as a printable QR code, drawing with various brush types and colours, and instax AiR, which allows users to print images with sound or motion. The printer also has two modes: instax-Natural Mode for natural-looking photos and instax-Rich Mode for vivid colours.

The SQUARE Link is a printer that uses square-shaped Instax film. It is available in two colours: plain Ash White and Midnight Green. The printer features advanced AR functions, such as Add special FX and Add Doodle, which let users add effects and drawings to their photos. The printer also supports INSTAX Connect, which enables users to superimpose messages on their photos.

The Link Wide is a printer that uses wide-format Instax film (86mm x 108mm), which is twice the size of the regular card-size Instax print. It is available in two colours: Ash White and Mocha Gray. The printer can print smartphone-clicked images in just 12 seconds, offering oversized prints of high quality. The printer also has a Party Print function, which allows users to create collages with photos from multiple smartphones.