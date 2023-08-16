Smartphone cameras are advancing every year and while the number of megapixels do not alone decide how good or bad the camera sensor is, it does play a major role in the quality of the shot. More megapixels means the resolution of your photo will be higher that will result in enhanced detailing. A higher megapixel camera sensor, say 108-megapixels, is no longer restricted to flagships. So here are the top 5 smartphones with that come with a 108MP camera sensor:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Priced at Rs 19,999, the OnePlus handset sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable as well.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has triple cameras on the back, with a 108MP Samsung primary sensor and a couple of 2MP lenses for macro and depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. The device has stereo speakers as well.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung’s devices generally have decent cameras and from our own experience, we can say that the Galaxy F54 5G should be one of the top 5 smartphones with a 108MP camera. Priced at Rs 29,999, the handset sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The Samsung phone draws power from a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. At the back, it gets a 108-megapixel main shooter, along with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Then, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with a mono speaker. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Infinix Note 30 5G

The next device in the list of top 5 smartphones with a 108MP camera includes the Infinix Note 30 5G. Priced at Rs 14,999, the handset sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a centred punch-hole that has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset powers the Infinix Note 30 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary QVGA sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, are also present on the Infinix device.

Realme C53

While the above mentioned smartphones are all mid-rangers, we are now listing a budget smartphone that can make it to the list of top 5 smartphones with a 108MP camera. It is the Realme C53 that has a price tag of Rs 9,999.

The handset sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 108MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. As for software, it runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G

With a price tag of Rs 29,999, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G gets you a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor on the back, accompanied by a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/3.3 microscope camera sensor. On the front, however, there will be a 32MP f/2.4 selfie snapper.

As for other specs, the Reno8 T 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with 10-bit colour depth, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 360Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM & 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

A 4,800mAh battery powers the device, that will have support for 67W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. As for audio, a dual speaker setup will be available. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will run on Android 13 based ColorOS 13. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, USB OTG, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1.