Display for sketching, drawing launched at Rs 38,000

The Wacom One Pen Display helps users note down, draw and bring their visualizations to life by drawing them on the display with the help of a pen.

Wacom has announced the launch of Wacom One, an entry-level 13” pen display. The device will retail for Rs 38,000 with a warranty of 1 Year. The device will be available for purchase through Wacom's eStore, Amazon India and all other Wacom's authorized retail partners.

According to Wacom, the 'New creative pen display inspires creative beginners, social content creators and visual thinkers with pen-on-screen sketching, drawing and annotating'.

The device has a 13.3-inch with 1920 × 1080 resolution which offers 72 percent NTSC colour and also has an anti-glare treated film. With the purchase of Wacom One, you also get a software bundle including a six-month free subscription for a limited time of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys which is a drawing application, Wacom’s own Bamboo Paper which is an ideal application for note-taking and sketching, a two-month complimentary access to Adobe Premiere Rush, and a six-month complimentary access to Adobe Fresco drawing software.

Inside the box, you will get the Wacom One Pen Display, Wacom One Pen, 3 replacement nibs, X-shape cable, AC Adaptor and an AC Plug head.

According to the company, "Wacom One enables users to create rich, interactive collaboration and a meeting experience that invite participants to get involved, just as they normally would do in-person."

Using the digital pen, users have the ability to take notes, write, and sketch using the whiteboard software. They can also use the pen display to annotate, highlight and explain content within the material before the actual presentation.

You can also connect the Wacom One Pen Display with MacOS, Windows 7 and above, and select Android devices. You can check the compatibility of your Android device on Wacom's website.

As per the claims by the company, the pressure-sensitive pen delivers accurate and precise pen and brush strokes and its EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) pen technology does not require a pen battery or recharge.