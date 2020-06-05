Advertisement

Vu to launch its new Smart TV series in India on June 10

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 5:26 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the new series will be unveiled on June 10.

Vu Televisions has announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV series in India. The company has revealed that the new series will be unveiled on June 10. 

 

The company will be holding an online event to launch its next series and one can watch it on YouTube. The event will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST. The company has revealed that the upcoming Smart TV series will come with top-notch quality for viewing.

 

The company has also revealed that it has managed to service around 10,000 customers with 100 per cent success rate during the lockdown period. The brand says that it was able to resolve complaints related installation support, repair, software issues etc. in a timely manner. The company equipped all its customer care agents’ homes with the necessary technical and support software in order for them to work smoothly at any given hour. 

 

Speaking about the brand's customer relations success and new product launch, Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, VU Technologies said, “Television has become the centre of entertainment with people because they are now confined to their homes. We had to ensure that our products offer a seamless entertainment experience. Binge-watching of television has become the choice of entertainment in most homes and we wanted to ensure that we provide the best viewing experience for the same which led us to develop our latest product range. However, we do not restrict ourselves to just new product innovations but also guarantee the best customer service.”



 

Vu Cinema TV series launched in India, price starts Rs 26,999

Vu Premium TV series launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Vu Premium 4K TV range Launched in India, price starts at Rs 24999

Latest News from Vu Television

Tags: Vu Televisions Vu TVs Vu Smart TVs Vu India

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Daiwa launches two new Smart TVs in India, partners with Dbx-tv for 4K TVs

Nokia 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched in India for Rs 31,999

TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies