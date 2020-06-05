Vu to launch its new Smart TV series in India on June 10

The company has revealed that the new series will be unveiled on June 10.

Vu Televisions has announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV series in India. The company has revealed that the new series will be unveiled on June 10.

The company will be holding an online event to launch its next series and one can watch it on YouTube. The event will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST. The company has revealed that the upcoming Smart TV series will come with top-notch quality for viewing.

The company has also revealed that it has managed to service around 10,000 customers with 100 per cent success rate during the lockdown period. The brand says that it was able to resolve complaints related installation support, repair, software issues etc. in a timely manner. The company equipped all its customer care agents’ homes with the necessary technical and support software in order for them to work smoothly at any given hour.

Speaking about the brand's customer relations success and new product launch, Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, VU Technologies said, “Television has become the centre of entertainment with people because they are now confined to their homes. We had to ensure that our products offer a seamless entertainment experience. Binge-watching of television has become the choice of entertainment in most homes and we wanted to ensure that we provide the best viewing experience for the same which led us to develop our latest product range. However, we do not restrict ourselves to just new product innovations but also guarantee the best customer service.”





