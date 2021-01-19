Advertisement

Vu Televisions launches the Vu Cinema TV Action Series in 55 and 65 sizes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 1:42 pm

Vu Cinema TV – Action Series comes in two different sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch in two new models, 55LX and 65LX.
Vu Televisions has announced its latest introduction, the Vu Cinema TV – Action Series. This series comes in two different sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch in two new models, 55LX and 65LX.

 

Vu Cinema TV – Action Series will be available online exclusively at Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores at Rs 49,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively. This series is the successor of already launched Vu Cinema TV in 2020.

Vu Cinema TV - Action Series is a gaming, computing and entertainment powerhouse. The Smart TV will run on Android TV 9 Pie. This Smart TV series comes with support for Google Assistant and in-built Chromecast.

 

This new series includes a titanium grey soundbar and bezel-less frame. Further, it features a 100W cinematic speaker and JBL Speakers. The series support MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) technology which delivers a smooth motion rate for higher quality gaming.

 

This Smart TV series remote comes with hotkeys for apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. There is also a noise cancellation technology in the Vi Cinema TV-Action Series.

