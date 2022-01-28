Vu Premium 32 Smart TV launched in India at Rs 12,999

Vu has announced the launch of its brand new Premium TV 32-inch model in India. The new TV comes with a bezel-less design, a quad-core processor, Linux smart OS, and OTT streaming support.

Let’s take a look at what the Vu Premium TV has in offer for consumers in the country.

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV Price and Availability

The new Vu Premium 32 Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999. It will be available for sale via Flipkart starting February 1 in India. In addition, there is cashback avialble for purchases using select debit and credit cards. Vu is also offering a one-year warranty on its new Smart TV.

Specifications and Features

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV features a 32-inch display with 1,366×768 pixels resolution. Futhe, the TV has a 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate and up to 300 nits of brightness.

The 32-inch version is powered by Linux operating system. It comes with a 40W output with two master speakers and two tweeters with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support. Further, there is DTS TruSurround technology for a good surround sound experience from the speakers.

ALSO READ: Vu Televisions launches the Vu Cinema TV Action Series in 55 and 65 sizes

The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with a Mali-470 GPU. It comes with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

In addition, the Vu TV supports Google Assistant, which can be accessed with the microphone of the TV’s Bluetooth-enabled remote. The TV also comes with a built-in Chromecast to stream content online via Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar, and Youtube. In addition, it is bundled with an IR remote control with hotkeys for the OTT platforms, browser, media, and apps.

As for connectivity options, there are dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.0, an audio jack, four HDMI 2.1 Ports, and two USB ports. Lastly, the TV measures 717 x 428 x 86mm and weighs 3.6 kg without the stand.