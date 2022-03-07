Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs launched in 55, 65 and 75 inch screen sizes

Vu Televisions has announced its latest introduction, the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs. The TVs come in three different screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch.

The new TVs will be available on Amazon and Vustore.com. They are priced at Rs 74,999 for 55-inch, Rs 99,999 for the 65-inch and Rs 1,79,999 for the 75-inch in Armani Gold Metal.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs Features

The Vu TV comes with the Filmmaker Mode which is claimed to show content in exactly in the vision that the director created it. This mode ensures the content reproduction is true to format, colours and effects it was shot in.

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV has 800 nits of brightness with Full Array Local Dimming and. As per the company, it is claimed to be the only QLED that has 120 Hz screen refresh rate. For audio, it comes with built-in 100W Sleek Armani Gold 4.1 Sound System with Sub-woofers on the TV itself.

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED is the first television that has Spotify, claims company. With one click on the remote, it will play your playlist. The TV comes with advanced GPUs with a Quad Core Processor and 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. Additionally, with built-in Chromecast, you can share your content from your mobile to TV.

The Vu TV comes with a bezel-less display. It is crafted in Armani Gold Premium Aluminum Alloy with the same sleek design and precision that used in luxury cars and watches. Further, this TV is also equipped with a built in Far-Field Array Microphone for Hands free voice search. This enable the user to command the TV with searches like Show the Movie, Fast forward, Increase the volume, change the input and many more.

In addition, Vu has also incorportaed FractalVu technology which is inspired from nature’s fractal on a leaf, wherein if the leaf is kept under a microscope, it will reveal more rich details with every zoom.