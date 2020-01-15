Vu Cinema TV series launched in India, price starts Rs 26,999

All the three models will be available for purchase from Amazon India starting from January 18.

Vu Televisions has today announced the launch of its latest series of Smart TVs in India with new Vu Cinema TV. The company has introduced three models in this series including 43-inch model for Rs 26,999, 50-inch model for Rs 29,999 and 55-inch model for Rs 33,999. All the three models will be available for purchase from Amazon India starting from January 18.

All the models in this new series come with 4K OLED display with a screen resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels. It comes with Pixelium Glass technology, which enhances light reflection by 40 per cent to provide decent picture brightness and wide viewing angle. The company claims that Smart TVs come with 500nits brightness. The series features bezel-less design along with Dolby Vision that is said to enhance the screen clarity.

The Smart TVs series come with LED Matrix and Adaptive Luma software that controls dynamic backlight levels and enhances picture details. For audio, the company has 40W sound output for the enhanced audio experience. The series is loaded with four speakers out of which two are master speakers and two are tweeters. It also features Dolby Audio and it supports different sound modes.

The Smart TV series is powered by up to quad-core processor along with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The series runs on Android 9.0 Pie and comes loaded with Google Play Store, Google Games, Movies and more. The remote control features a dedicated Google Assistant button along with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Videos and Google Play. It comes built-in with Google Chromecast and it also supports Apple AirPlay feature. For connectivity, it supports three HDMI ports, two USB ports, headphone jack, RJ45 port, RF port, AV input, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi.

