Voltas launches new range of home appliances

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 3:51 pm

The new range of home appliances include air coolers, microwave oven, washing machine, dishwashers and refrigerators.
Voltas Beko, a JV between Voltas and Europe’s consumer durables player, Arçelik of Turkey, announced the expansion of its home appliances portfolio, custom-designed for Indian households.

In keeping the brand promise and commitment to stand by the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Voltas Beko is strengthening its portfolio with the launch of a range of home appliances that include air coolers, microwave oven, washing machine, dishwashers and refrigerators.
The brand has slated to launch a 5 Star rated Top Load Washing Machine, having industry-defining USPs like Fountain Wash and, adjustable Jet function. The overall Washing Machine portfolio will now cater to 7.5 to 14 kg capacities. In the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category, the brand will introduce Stainless-Steel Tub Machine and Hygiene Boost Series. All product offerings in the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub category shall have along with a 5 Star Rating.
The consumers can experience Frost Free range with StoreFresh technology refrigerators in diverse design and colour patterns. The Direct Cool refrigerator portfolio from the Sanand factory, with features like Active Fresh Blue Light and Rapid Cooling, within major capacities, all with standard BEE Star Rating, will also be launched.

The Frost Free Range of refrigerators with the trendsetting feature, and set of combination of unique patented technologies, Harvest Fresh and Store Fresh are slated to be launched this year.
The overall Microwave oven category is all set to expand in the Solo, Grill and Convection segment. It will also be expanding the highly successful Dish Washer category across the country.

